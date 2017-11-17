Work on I-15 Technology Corridor expected to begin in Spring 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI – Plans are moving forward to ease congestion in Lehi with the I-15 Technology Corridor project.

A Utah Department of Transportation video illustrates the urgency to fast-track the I-15 Technology Corridor project. It stretches from Lehi’s Main Street to SR 92 – Timpanogas Highway.

UDOT has selected Ames Construction and Wadsworth Brothers Construction as the design-build contractor team for the I-15 Technology Corridor project. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2018 and last through 2020. #keepingutahmoving https://t.co/BHAfh8h6u4 — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) November 17, 2017

“This has been an area where you typically see a bottleneck,” said John Gleason, a UDOT spokesperson.

Gleason said this is the last section of I-15 that needs to be reconstructed. UDOT will rebuild the corridor and widen the freeway to six lanes in both directions, and replace 13 bridges.

“It’s going to help traffic flow east and west as well with the bridge at Triumph Boulevard over I-15," Gleason said.

Christina Sanders experiences the traffic nightmare every week.

“It can get pretty frustrating sometimes," Sanders said.

Sanders works in Lehi for an internet marketing company called 97th Floor. Her company was behind the “Flippin’ Traffic” campaign.

With support from residents and businesses, they helped convince lawmakers this past legislative session to begin the $450 million project sooner rather than later.

“That was our main message: Let’s get it done now. It’s already there. Let’s do it,” Sanders said.

With Silicon Slopes gaining steam in Lehi, businesses don’t want the traffic to slow things down.

“We’re all about efficiency and time spent not in the car, but actually towards the business problem,” said Kat Kennedy, Chief Product Officer for Degreed.

Ames Construction and Wadsworth Brothers construction are taking on the project. They’ll begin in Spring of 2018 and should be completed by 2020.