Tips for eating less at Thanksgiving without missing out on your favorite dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rumor has it that a typical American eats around 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving. That`s an exaggeration. But even with the more realistic number of 2,500 calories at one meal, Thanksgiving becomes a painful study in excess calories. Here are some tips from nutritionist Trish Brimhall on how to eat less at Thanksgiving without overhauling or skipping your favorite dishes.