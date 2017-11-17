Teen dies in Morgan Co. crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old Taylor boy died Friday morning in a crash on I-84 in Morgan County.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on eastbound I-84 near mile post 99.

A semi-trailer pulled off the road and was nearly at a complete stop in the emergency lane when a 2002 Hyundai Sonata approached the area.

According to DPS, the road was slushy and the 17-year-old driving the Sonata lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways, striking the back of the semi-trailer.

The Sonata driver was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene, a statement from DPS said. His name has not been released.

The semi-trailer driver was not injured.