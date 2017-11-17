Share the Love with your favorite charity this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season is all about giving and receiving.

Subaru dealerships all over the nation are participating in their annual Share the Love charity event, where every Subaru of America donates $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased between November 16, 2017 and January 2, 2018. This year, the Subaru of America selected ASPCA, Meals on Wheels, Make-A-Wish and National Parks Foundation as the four national charities.

Mark Miller Subaru of Utah selected their local charities as VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center and Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue as the two local charities for 2017. Last year, Mark Miller Subaru was able to donate more than $90,000 to the Ronald McDonald House and Granite Education Foundation through this event. They also donate an additional $50 if the new customer selects one of the two local charities as their Share the Love recipient.

For more information on this event, visit www.markmillersubaru.com