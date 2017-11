OGDEN, Utah – The power is back on after an outage at a couple of Weber School District schools Friday afternoon.

Officials said the power was out at two of its schools, Roosevelt Elementary and T H Bell Jr. High.

According to the school, classes are still in session and the schools are still serving lunch.

