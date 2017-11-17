Hearts 4 Paws: Ginger the sweet Cocker Spaniel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Ginger.

Ginger is a 4-year-old beautiful red Cocker Spaniel who is looking for a place to call home. She loves other dogs, kids and even cats. She is looking for a home where she gets walked and has people to play with to fill her days.

She loves to play fetch and has tons of energy so she's the perfect dog to do fun activities with. Ginger was a breeder and had many liters, so she is fixed, housebroken, kennel trained and has been freshly groomed.

Ginger's adoption fee is $coo dollars, and she will be at the West Valley Petco from 1 pm to 5 pm this Saturday for people to go out and meet in person.

For more information on pet adoption, visit www.hearts4paws.org