Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in chest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest in Salt Lake City.

A man told officers a woman he knew cut his chest with a knife Tuesday night.

Officers found the woman accused of cutting the man, 32-year-old Brittany Fleur Walton, near 520 W. 400 S.

Police questioned her about the attack and arrested her on suspicion of aggravated assault.