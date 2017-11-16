What better way to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner than running The 12th Annual Utah Human Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Thanksgiving marks the 12th annual Utah Human Race.

Bright and early Thanksgiving morning, people are invited over to participate in one of the largest 5k/10k events in the state to help benefit Utah Food Bank.

1 in 6 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 392,000 Utahans are unsure of where their next meal will even come from.

Last fiscal year, the Utah Food Bank distributed 38.1 million pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 31.8 million meals that were given to Utahan's in need. They also provide a statewide network of 141 emergency food pantries and agencies.

The Utah Human Race takes place at the Draper Spectrum (VF Outlet) and the 5k starts at 8 am and the 10k starts at 7:30 am. Registration fees are $20 per person for the 5k and $25 per person for the 10k. All proceeds from the race go directly to the Utah Food Bank.

Head over to http://www.utahhumanrace.org or utahfoodbank.org to register.

If you would like to help but running isn't really your forte, that's perfectly okay. Utah Food Bank is always looking for food, time or money donations.