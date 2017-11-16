Utah aunt and nephew celebrate ‘liver-versary’ each year after life-saving donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What would you do if you or a family member needed a liver?

That’s the situation 18-year old Carson Stracken faced. His parents were not a match, but one family member was.

At 18, Carson turned yellow. He saw a doctor, who determined the teen needed a liver transplant.

When his father was not a match, his aunt, Liz Ellsworth, got tested.

“Liz actually with my dad went and got tested with the doctors and didn't tell me until actually she was accepted to donate,” Stracken said.

The two now have an undeniable bond, and they even celebrate what they call their liver-versary.

“So it’s July 7, our transplant date," Stracken said. "So we usually go out to dinner and stuff with close family members. Hust talk about, remember it, and just think about how grateful we are, how close we got because of this."

Stracken said this new lease on life made him figure out what's important. He now has a career and got married to the love of his life.

“My life is changed forever,” he said. “I’m so happy with where I was from and where I’ve come to now.”

Carson and his aunt are extremely close and encourage others to become organ donors.

“It’s been an amazing experience, not just for the two of us, but for our whole family, and I think it's a gift that is an honor to be able to do, so I would encourage people to look into it,” Ellsworth said.

To be an organ donor, all you need to do is say yes on our driver license or state ID card.

Utahns can also sign up online, here.

It's also a good idea to let your family know of your decision so your wishes can be carried out.