Utah Adventure: The best calendar of Utah to date

The Utah Geological Survey is working alongside professional artists and photographers to try to capture Utah's unparalleled beauty in pictures.

40 geologists have been featured in the calendar, but the support staff submits photographs as well, alongside other professional artists who have been inspired by their work at the Utah Geology Survey to photograph geology.

The hope is that the calendar will inspire people to explore and respect Utah's Natural Resources and give them a look at what they could be missing out on right in their own backyard.

The Utah Geology Survey calendar was first published in 2007 and continues to get better every year. The beauty of Utah's landscapes and vistas never fail to amaze even those who work closest to it.

The calendar is available for $4.95 at the Natural Resources Map & Bookstore located at 1594 West North Temple, by calling 1-888-UTAHMAP, or online at http://www.mapstore.utah.gov. Discounts are given for orders of 10 or more.