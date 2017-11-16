× Three lanes of NB I-15 closed in Lehi after semi strikes overpass

LEHI, Utah — Three lanes of northbound I-15 are closed at 600 East in Lehi after a semi struck an overpass, and UDOT says the HOV lane is open and free for all vehicles as crews work to clear the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed as of 1:39 p.m., according to UDOT, but by 2:30 p.m. the HOV lane was open for use while the three right hand lanes remained closed.

A tweet from UDOT said northbound drivers in the area should “expect significant delays” from 500 East in American Fork to 600 East in Lehi.

A UDOT spokesman said a semi struck the overpass, causing debris to land on the highway. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

As of about 3 p.m. there was no estimate on how long cleanup would take, and drivers should expect heavy delays in the area in the meantime.

