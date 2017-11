× Prosecutors set to file charges against man accused of murdering U of U student

Prosecutors are set to file charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a University of Utah student Thursday.

Austin Boutain is in jail on suspicion of aggravated murder in the death of ChenWei Guo during an attempted carjacking back on Oct. 30.

Police arrested Boutain Oct. 31 at the Salt Lake City Library downtown.

Boutain is also a suspect in a murder case out of Golden, Colorado.