Crews extinguish blaze after car fire spreads to home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Fire crews extinguished a structure fire in Taylorsville Thursday night after a car caught on fire and spread to a nearby home.

Matt McFarland of the Unified Fire Authority said shortly after 8 p.m. the fire is out but crews are on scene and mopping up hot spots.

Things began when a car caught on fire, and the blaze spread to a home before crews put it out. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Dispatchers initially stated two homes were on fire in the area, but fire officials later said one home caught fire while the second home was threatened by the blaze.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

