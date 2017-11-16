Chicken and Spinach Stuffed Sweet Potato

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 medium sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

6-8 small sun dried tomatoes, chopped

4 cups loosely packed spinach

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups boneless, skinless breast chicken, cooked, shredded

1/2 cup feta, crumbled (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet. With a fork, poke a few holes in the potatoes on all sides. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until softened.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion and garlic with no salt seasoning and pepper for 5-6 minutes until softened, add the sun dried tomatoes, spinach, paprika and red pepper flakes. Saute for 2-3 minutes or until spinach is softened. Add chicken. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise (do not cut all the way through). Stuff each potato with the chicken and spinach mixture. Top with some of the feta, if using. Serve immediately.

