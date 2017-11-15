Why the holiday season can be a good time to spot the signs of Alzheimer’s

The holiday season can be a good time to notice if a loved one might be suffering from Alzheimer's, especially if you haven't seen them for several months. Here are 10 signs and symptoms to watch out for:
- Memory Loss that disrupts daily life
- Challenges in planning or solving problems
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure
- Confusion with time or place
- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
- New problems with words when speaking or writing
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
- Decreased or poor judgment
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
- Changes in mood or personality
For more go to alz.org