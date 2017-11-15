Why the holiday season can be a good time to spot the signs of Alzheimer’s

The holiday season can be a good time to notice if a loved one might be suffering from Alzheimer's, especially if you haven't seen them for several months. Here are 10 signs and symptoms to watch out for:

  1. Memory Loss that disrupts daily life
  2. Challenges in planning or solving problems
  3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure
  4. Confusion with time or place
  5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
  6. New problems with words when speaking or writing
  7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
  8. Decreased or poor judgment
  9. Withdrawal from work or social activities
  10. Changes in mood or personality

For more go to alz.org 