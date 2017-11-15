Volunteers give out hundreds of free sleeping bag coats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- For 700 of Utah's most needy residents, Valley Behavioral Health gave out gifts that meet two necessities.

They passed out sleeping bag coats.

The name says it all. The coats transform into sleeping bags and can be folded and snapped into an easy-to-carry cylinder as well.

Jared Smith demonstrated how his new coat worked for Fox 13's cameras, and said the coat will come in handy.

"Whenever I'm cold and I'm out in the street at night, I have a jacket, and then when I need to sleep at night, I have a sleeping bag," Jared said.