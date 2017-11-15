Salt Lake Police search for woman accused of stabbing neighbor in the neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Police are searching for a woman they say allegedly stabbed her neighbor.

Police arrived at a home near 800 W. Arapaho Dr. just after midnight Wednesday and found a man out front who had been stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Neighbors who were tending to him told police his neighbor stabbed him and left in a white SUV.

Officers said they believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

The man is in the hospital in serous condition.

Police said they have identified the suspect who remains at large, however, officers have not released her identity.