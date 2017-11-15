Recipe: Cajun Turkey Cranberry Wreath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen, of Cooking with Ruthie, showed us how to make a festive holiday wreath that is edible! For more fun recipes from Ruthie go here.

Cajun Turkey Cranberry Wreath

Serves: 10

Ingredients

2 (8oz) cans refrigerated low-fat crescent rolls

2 cups leftover turkey, medium diced

½ cup onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chicken broth

¾ cup half and half

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup celery, diced

3 tablespoons snipped parsley

¾ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

1 egg white with 1 tsp water; mixed

Instructions

Preheat oven 375 degrees.

Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil; heat until almost hits smoke point.

Add onions and stir rapidly, cook 2 minutes until browned, add ¼ cup chicken broth- making sure to scrape up flavor from the bottom of the pan.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute, add additional ¼ cup broth, scraping pan.

Add dijon mustard, turkey, cranberry, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring.

Add remaining broth and cook until almost dry.

Add half and half, stirring.

Add walnuts, celery, and parsley; stir to coat and cook 1-2 minutes more until almost dry.

Unroll crescent dough, with wide edge to the center of the pan, take 8 pieces and form a circle, corners overlapping about 1 inch.

With the remaining 8 pieces; match the wide edge on the inside, slightly over lapping.

Seal center seem using small rolling pin or fingers.

Scoop mixture into the center of the dough making a circle.

Beginning in the center, lift one dough triangle across filling mixture.

Then bring the outer triangle to overlap, tuck under.

Continue around the wreath.

Brush egg white over the dough.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.