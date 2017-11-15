× If you’re hearing explosions in Tooele, this may be why

TOOELE, Utah – If you hear explosions or gunshots in Tooele, this could be why.

The Tooele Army Depot is testing a U.S. Marine Corps weapons system Nov. 14 to Nov. 18 and again from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22.

The testing will run from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The Marine Corps has selected Tooele Army Depot to help support testing on Marine Corps rockets,” the U.S. Marine Corps said. “The test is scheduled for November 2017 and will determine the safety and serviceability of the weapons system. The tests are part of the Marine Corps efforts to evaluate reliability and safety of this ammunition.”

Authorities said the sounds during testing will be slightly louder than gunshots.

The actions of the weapons system have a decibel level of 140dB.

Testing will occur every five minutes, officials said.

For more information, residents can call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at (435) 833-3300.