How to capture picture perfect family photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Photographer Stephanie West shares how to get your family ready for those holiday photos.

What to wear:

-Dress mom first

-Coordinate the family’s outfit to the mom

-Pick clothes you feel confident in

-Textures can make a difference!

-Try not to wear the same color top as one another. Wear complimenting colors.

How to make sure you get great candid photos:

-Be yourself

-Be playful

-Don’t try to control your kids. Just relax and let them be themselves. Let the photographer be in control of getting your kids to cooperate.

-If the parents are always happy and smiling then the photographer can focus on getting the kids to smile and laugh without having to worry the parents.

-Come relaxed and ready to have fun!

If you mention that you saw Stephanie on "The PLACE" she is offering 30 minute photo sessions for $215. You can follow Stephanie on Instagram @blackbird_photography or her website myblackbirdphotography.com.