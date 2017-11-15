Funding your Future: How to save money while hosting Thanksgiving dinner

Posted 6:56 pm, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:07PM, November 15, 2017

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shared some ideas for saving money when hosting Thanksgiving dinner.

  • Keep it Simple
    • We overeat = Overspend

Average calories consumed is 4,500

  • Decorations & Kitchenware
  • Make Shopping List
    • Avoid compulsive buys ($50 for 10)
    • Take Advantage of Price Matching & Holiday Deals
    • Save on Drinks: decanters & carafes, 2 Liter vs Cans
  • Make Assignments
    • If someone is the only person who eats, ask them to bring
    • Be specific to fill out menu

Cyprus Credit Union is doing a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on their Facebook page right now! Go here to enter!