Funding your Future: How to save money while hosting Thanksgiving dinner

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union shared some ideas for saving money when hosting Thanksgiving dinner.
- Keep it Simple
- We overeat = Overspend
Average calories consumed is 4,500
- Decorations & Kitchenware
- Make Shopping List
- Avoid compulsive buys ($50 for 10)
- Take Advantage of Price Matching & Holiday Deals
- Save on Drinks: decanters & carafes, 2 Liter vs Cans
- Make Assignments
- If someone is the only person who eats, ask them to bring
- Be specific to fill out menu
