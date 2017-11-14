× Ways to add Greek Yogurt to your Diet

What makes Greek yogurt different from regular yogurt you might ask? Greek yogurt is made simply by straining the yogurt to remove the whey (the liquid you find remaining after the milk has curdled).

This results in a more solid yogurt that has less sugar, fewer carbohydrates, and more protein compared to regular yogurt. However, like regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is a natural source of probiotics which are healthy bacteria that help regulate your digestive system.

Greek yogurt provides all of the healthy benefits of yogurt plus an additional punch of more protein to help you fill you up and feel full longer!

