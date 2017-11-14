× UDOT announces overnight I-15 closures in Honeyville

HONEYVILLE, Utah — Drivers traveling through Box Elder County this week should be aware of two overnight closures on I-15.

The Utah Department of Transportation said I-15 will close in both directions at exit 372 in Honeyville Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The closures will allow workers to demolish the S.R. 240 bridge over I-15. During the closures, traffic will be diverted off the freeway for a brief detour.

“Drivers will still be able to continue on I-15, but will need to plan for moderate delays and allow extra time to travel through the detour. Motorists with time-sensitive travel should consider using alternate routes, such as parallel SR-13, at either Elwood or Corinne, or via SR-38, at either Collinston or Brigham City. Intermittent lane closures on I-15 may take place through the remainder of the week,” a statement from UDOT said.

S.R. 240 over I-15 (the Honeyville Interchange) will be closed until April of 2018. The interstate ramps will remain open, and vehicles needing to cross east and west over I-15 will be detoured to the interchanges north and south of Honeyville – at exits 376 and 365.