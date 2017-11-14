× Salt Lake City Council discusses additional funding for ‘Operation Rio Grande’

SALT LAKE CITY – In a meeting on Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Council discussed adding additional funding for Operation Rio Grande, as part of a proposed amendment to the city’s 2017-18 budget.

According to a statement released by the city council, the discussion addressed a need for extra law enforcement officers, and additional police resources in neighborhoods throughout Salt Lake City. Many residents across the Salt Lake area have reported an upswing of criminal activity in their neighborhoods, following the launch of Operation Rio Grande.

The statement said that Council Members indicated their support for the allocation of more funds, but requested additional information about how the city planned to increase police resources.

The Salt Lake City Council will continue to discuss the proposal, and will hold a public hearing on November 28 before voting to decide.

You can watch today’s meeting here.