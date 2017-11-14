Food as gifts that your neighbors will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not sure what to get your favorite neighbor? Co-workers? Teachers? Here are some cute gift ideas that won't break your bank or take your time.

White and Fig co-owners and partners Britney Wood and Heidi Udall claim that food gifts are always hugely popular gifts to give around the holidays. Keep your gifts simple, but dress them up a bit with ribbons, tags, cute wrapping and other ways to make it seem special and like time was put into the gift.

Adding on small gifts to packages like a recipe on some food, or a little scooper on some bath salts makes the gifts seem even greater and more thoughtful.

Cookie exchanges are a widely popular food gifting activity that is perfect for neighbors to pass around to one another, especially when given in cute boxes or other cute ways. Keep simple things such as boxes, bags, ribbons and tags on hand to make gift giving especially simple this season.

For more of White and Fig, visit their website here.