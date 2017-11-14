× Mapleton father killed family, then self with guns he recently purchased in Utah

MAPLETON, Utah – Mapleton Police have confirmed a father shot and killed his family before taking his own life in a murder-suicide at their Mapleton home.

Officers said 45-year-old Timothy Griffith shot his wife, 42-year-old Jessica Griffith, his stepdaughter, 16-year-old Samantha Badel, and his son, 5-year-old Alexandre Griffith, before fatally shooting himself back on Nov. 9.

Authorities said Griffith used two firearms; one to kill his family and another to end his own life.

Mapleton Police said Griffith bought the guns locally back in September.

The family moved to Mapleton from Switzerland back in July.

“Our investigators are currently communicating with family members and associates of all involved in hopes of learning more about why this has taken place,” Mapleton Police said. “Investigators are continuing to follow up on electronic evidence collected at the scene that will hopefully shed some light on the family dynamic.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available here or by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465).