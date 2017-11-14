Do’s and don’ts of feeding your pets on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pet owners know how hard it can be to resist from giving your sweet little pet food-especially when they look up at you with giant doe eyes. But, there are some rules on what is acceptable and not to feed your pet for times when they're too cute to deny.

Dr. Ben Brown from The Travel Vet shares some do's and don'ts of feeding and handling pets during Thanksgiving:

Teach pets to stop begging at the table Keep cats and dogs off the counters Inform guests how to properly interact with pets and not to feed them anything other than approved items Do NOT give your pets dangerous foods and make sure your guests know that also This is the time of year that veterinarians see the most problems with pets Rich, fatty foods such as gravy or green beans can cause pancreatitis or gastrointestinal upset Garlic, onions, grapes/raisins and other spices can be toxic Stuffing can be especially toxic to dogs because it contains a lot of ingredients that are already toxic Pumpkin Pie or other pumpkin desserts are high in sugar and spices that can cause disease Sweet potatoes with butter, sugar, marshmallows, and other artificial sweeteners are toxic to dogs

List of good, vet-approved foods to feed your pets Turkey-no skin, no bones, no herbs/spices, fully cooked

Mashed Potatoes-plain

Sweet Potatoes-plain steamed or boiled

Green Beans-plain steamed

Cranberry Sauce-only okay if it's low in sugar and has no xylitol

Pumpkin-canned pumpkin puree or pure pumpkin only

Carrots-excellent and safe option either raw or cooked

If you feel like your pet might have gotten into any toxic ingredients or ate the bones, please call your veterinarian. If your veterinarian is closed on the holidays, have an emergency option ready before any problems occur.