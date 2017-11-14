× Davis County karate instructor jailed for second time for sexual abuse of a minor

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A former karate instructor who was accused of sexually abusing a minor earlier this year was booked again in Davis County Jail Monday afternoon.

According to inmate details from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Fullmer was booked into Davis County Jail, and charged with five counts of Rape of a Child, as well as one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to an attorney representing the victim in this case, Fullmer allegedly sexually assaulted the same individual he was jailed for assaulting in April.

Fullmer originally faced six counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of forcible sodomy of a child. He was booked into jail, and later released on a $150,000 bail.

Bail for Fullmer is currently set at $500,000. The attorney representing the victim in this case stated that he will be requesting that Fullmer be held without bail, due to his recidivism and repeated offenses.