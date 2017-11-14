Chef Todd Leonard’s Good Eats that will make for a perfect Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a little help in the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Not to worry, Chef Todd Leonard some of his delicious Good Eats! that are perfect for not just Thanksgiving, but any occasion this holiday season. Check out the recipes below!

Roasted Winter Roulade for Pork, Turkey, Chicken, Lamb or Beef

Serving Size: 12

3 pounds pork loin - cut in half length wise (Butterflied) and then cut butter flied again

1 cup celery - small diced

1 cup onion - small diced

3 cups good bread - medium diced - or crumbs if desired

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup flat leaf parsley - chopped

1/2 cup sherry cooking wine

2 cups brown chicken stock

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Sweat the onions, celery, parsley and cherries in the butter until tender. Add the sugar and cinnamon and melt together. De-glaze with the sherry wine and simmer for about 1 minute. Add the stock and simmer to blend flavors and reduce by 1/4. Pull off the heat and pour over bread in a bowl. Stir well until well incorporated. Let stuffing cool at room temperature. Cut the Meat of Choice in half horizontally and then butterfly the halves. Pound the Meat flat about 1/4 inch thick and around 6x6 square. Spread stuffing in a thin layer over the entire pork loin. Roll tightly and tie with string. If you may wish to wrap with bacon or prosciutto, do so at this time. Roast in oven to desired done-ness.

Fresh Cranberry-Orange Sauce

Serving Size: 96

1 pound granulated sugar

4 ounces orange juice

8 ounces of water

1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cinnamon stick

2 ounces orange liqueur

2 tablespoons orange zest - finely grated

20 orange segments

3 each Star anise

1/2 each Vanilla bean - scraped and dropped in

Combine the sugar, juice and water in a nonreactive saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the cranberries and cinnamon stick and simmer uncovered until the berries begin to burst or for approximately 15 minutes. Skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Add the orange liqueur and zest and simmer for another 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and remove the cinnamon stick. Add the orange segments. Cool and refrigerate.

Butternut Squash Puree

Serving Size: 8

1 cup butternut squash - cubed

2 tablespoons yellow onions - small diced

2 tablespoons celery - small diced

1/4 cup cream

1 cup vegetable stock

Salt and white pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

In a small saucepan, add the first 5 ingredients together and cook with lid on until tender. Drain some of the liquid and for a more desired thickness, puree in a blender until smooth. Thin down with drained liquid and add salt and pepper to taste. Add butter and puree again, then taste and add salt and pepper again to taste.

Cowboy Green Beans

Serving Size: 6

1 1/2 pounds french green beans - cleaned and trimmed

1/4 pound bacon - medium dice

1 each yellow onion - medium dice

1 tablespoon garlic - minced

2 teaspoons Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

1/4 cup Apple Jack Brandy

2 tablespoons butter

Blanch and stock the green beans. In a skillet, cook the bacon 3/4 f the way or until it's almost crisp, drain half of the fat. Add in the onions and cook until they're soft and lightly caramelized. Add in the green beans and Pit seasoning, stir well. Add in the Apple Jack Brandy, flambe and cover with a lid and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the cover and swirl in the butter to coat the beans, and adjust seasonings as desired.