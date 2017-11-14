Attention Utah drinkers: DABC has plans for holiday crowds, but they still need your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah's state liquor stores saw record sales before Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2016, and they expect the same again this year. However, this year they say they're determined to improve their reputation for customer service.

"We're a retail operation and just like every retail operation we do care about our customers," said Terry Wood, spokesman for the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

To make things smoother, they've ramped up operations at their central warehouse in order to keep inventory stocked at all their stores.

Watch the video above to see some amazing numbers, showing why Utah's liquor stores are such a madhouse before the holidays, and for some suggestions to make your shopping experience better.