This Utah based coffee company owners are, ‘great Americans,’ said Donald Trump Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY - A local coffee company is getting a lot of national attention, after an endorsement on twitter from Donald Trump Jr. and Sean Hannity.

It started over the weekend when loyal Hannity viewers started crushing their keurig machines, because the company pulled its ads from the Fox show due to Hannity's support of Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore, accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls when he was in his 30s. However, while Hannity fans crush one company, they're simultaneously promoting another, which happens to be based here in Utah.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is getting a boost, perhaps from a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. which says, "Great coffee. Great guys. Great Americans. I've had the chance to meet and hang out with them. Try it. #blackriflecoffee."

It's not necessarily what Black Rifle Coffee CEO, Evan Hafer, expected after meeting the President's son at a convention in Dallas.

"He said he really liked the cold brew and we took a picture and he walked away," said Hafer.

The attention on social media hasn't exactly translated into a huge sales boost.

"We saw about a five percent increase in sales from the previous day so it can’t really substantiate a huge uptick. We did see a lot of traffic," said Hafer.

However, they're happy to bring attention to their product and their message.

"We believe in a high quality coffee. We believe in supporting the constitution, and we believe in empowering and employing veterans," Hafer said.

With that said, they don't have anything against the company Keurig, and apparently neither does Sean Hannity.

"Please stop smashing your keurig coffee machines," said Hannity on his show this week.

Despite their conservative values, Black Rifle Coffee is not interested in politics.

"Ultimately, we find ourselves more libertarian than anything which is we don’t side with politicians. We side with policy," said Hafer.

They just plan to stick to what they know, brewing beans and empowering veterans.

"I've got so much on my plate that if I started getting bogged down with politics and pundits you know where that ends. It's not good," Hafer said.