× Water main break cuts off water for parts of Draper

DRAPER, Utah- Draper City is working to repair a water line break near 700 W. and 11900 S. Monday.

The city says customers west of 700 W. from 11400 S. to 12300 S. are impacted.

Officials say water should be restored around noon.

Traffic was down to one lane; all lanes have since reopened.

Click here to get the latest updates from Draper.