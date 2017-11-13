Two West Valley schools sheltering in place as precaution after shots fired in nearby neighborhood

Patron Alert:

Shelter in Place protocols implemented at Hunter High School, Hunter Elementary, Kennedy Junior and Academy Park Elementary.

UPDATE*Kennedy Junior and Academy Park protocol lifted at 1:40pm. Hunter High and Hunter Elementary still on Shelter in Place.

A Shelter in Place protocol is implemented as a precautionary measure when there is a potential concern or threat in the neighboring area. There were allegedly shots fired in the neighborhood East of Hunter High School. We do not have any information at this point in time.

NO ONE will be allowed on or off campus until law enforcement has resolved the issues and we are assured that children will be safe.

We will update you as soon as the protocol is lifted or as more information becomes available. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school or the district at 385-646-4529.

Thanks for your patience and support as we work to keep kids safe.