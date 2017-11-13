Solutions to find workout time in a busy mom’s schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness expert Denise Druce tells us how she is able to stay in shape while raising kids. It can be hard to find time to shower as a new mom, let alone workout! She has some ideas of ways to squeeze it into your schedule.

Solutions:

1. You can`t plan to work out while baby is sleeping, because that`s when you try to get EVERYTHING else done. Cleaning, naps, emails, etc. So we have to get creative about exercise while baby is awake.

2. Invest in a good front pack for easy walks and moving around the house, and a good sturdy yet light weight back pack for fall hiking and winter snow shoeing. It`s good for Mom and baby!

3. Try Mommy and me Yoga! Let baby play on your mat while you do yoga, and incorporate them into some of your poses for added resistance, and of course bonding.

4. Work out a trade off schedule with Dad, or a friend who also has a small child. Take turns getting your workout, or do them together.

5. Use this time to work on the intrinsic muscles. Example, you can do 'core bracing' while you`re holding your baby for better posture.

6. It`s an over used phrase...but cherish this time. It goes so fast. Your body will recover, you will be back to yourself soon. Be patient and kiss those cheeks and smell that baby`s head as much as you can. Next thing you know, you`ll have a teenager!

For more great ideas from Denise, go here.