× Search and rescue underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – A search and rescue was underway for an individual who fell 20-30 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday afternoon.

According to Unified Fire Authority spokesman Eric Holmes, the incident occurred in Big Cottonwood Canyon below Twin Peaks. Holmes believed the incident may have happened near Blanche Lake Trail, but could not confirm the exact location.

Dispatch confirmed that the hiker was conscious, breathing and alert, but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

The circumstances involving the fall were also unknown.