Provo Police arrest suspect accused of sex assault in Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah – Police have arrested a suspect accused of sexual assault in Rock Canyon.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after he trapped her in a public restroom at the Rock Canyon Trailhead in Provo and threatened her with a large knife last week.

“While complying with his instructions, she used her phone to dial one of her hiking companions and left the line open; that person heard what was happening in the restroom,” Provo Police Lt. Brian Taylor said.

Her friend rushed to the restroom and confronted the suspect, who ran away.

“It seems like that decision allowed her friend to come to her aide and prevented what could have been a much worse sexual assault,” Lt. Taylor said.

Provo Police are expected to release the suspect’s name and more information Monday.