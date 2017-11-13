× Mayor Jackie Biskupski talks affordable housing with faith leaders

SALT LAKE CITY – Mayor Jackie Biskupski met with faith leaders from across Salt Lake City Monday, to address issues related to the affordable housing crisis.

The mayor hosted a lunch, which served as an open dialogue for faith leaders to ask questions and voice concerns.

To address the growing affordable housing crisis, Biskupski launched “Growing SLC: A Five-Year Housing Plan,” the first plan of its kind since 2000.

“Our spiritual leaders are crucial partners in helping us reach out to residents and explain how affordable housing lifts all boats,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “If we truly want greater equity in our City, we must collaborate and think creatively.”

According to a statement from the Mayor’s office, “Faith leaders acknowledged that affordable housing opportunities need to be sustainable and creative to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families who need housing solutions.”

Faith leaders across the city have had firsthand accounts of the issues that homeless people face, and their needs.

Mayor Biskupski encouraged faith leaders to support the new housing plan.

Details about the plan can be found here.