Kim and Megan tell us about a special event to help women dealing with postpartum depression or anxiety. They are putting on the event to raise awareness and provide resources to any woman experiencing a mental mood disorder. Spouses and anyone from your support system is invited, as well as mental health professionals. November 16th, 6:30 pm at The Draper Day Barn. Tickets are $30, dinner and send care giveaways included. Eric Dyches from The Emily Effect and mental health professional Lyndsey Proctor, will do a moderated panel and Q&A. Lyndsey is founder of Serenity Recovery and Wellness, a mother-infant program for maternal mental health. All proceeds go to The Emily Effect, to sponsor a woman in need to get treatment. To nominate a woman for free treatment, go to serenityrw.com. Tickets at findingyourlight.eventbrite.com.
Finding light during postpartum depression
-
Utah Valley Hospital screens new mothers for postpartum depression
-
Caring for the Caregiver—Self-care tips for those who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s
-
Natural Approaches for Beating the Winter Blues
-
Health Fix: Multiple Sclerosis (MS)-causes, symptoms, & treatment options
-
Doctors thought young woman was psychotic – but her body was attacking her brain
-
-
Utah man robbed as he suffered seizure at 7-Eleven says he forgives suspect, hopes she gets help
-
Mother admits to strangling nine-year-old son to death on Halloween after praying
-
Utah County therapist arrested for alleged sexual abuse of underage girl
-
Another elderly woman throws ‘lucky’ coins into plane engine, grounding flight
-
How to cope with tragedy for ourselves and our children
-
-
Son taken into custody after elderly couple found dead in Holladay home
-
Feds grant Medicaid waiver to help Utah’s poorest
-
Man who killed three people told police he feared ‘zombies’