Beef and Potato Stew

1/2 cup flour

2 lbs. sirloin tip roast, cubed

3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

1 white or yellow onion, chopped

2 medium potatoes, cubed

3 carrots, sliced

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

5 cups beef broth

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, add the flour, salt and pepper. Mix together. Toss the cubed beef with flour, salt and pepper.

In a Dutch oven or soup pot up to medium high heat, add oil. Shake off excess flour on beef. Brown the beef on all sides. Reserve the remaining flour in the bowl. Add onions, potatoes, carrots and celery to the pot. Sprinkle remaining flour over vegetables. Mix well. Cook over medium high heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until vegetables slightly soften.

Add Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce to medium heat. Cook for 10-15 minutes or until vegetables are softened.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council