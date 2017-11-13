Ogden residents kept awake as train horn blared for an hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - Residents had a rude awakening at three in the morning, when a train horn blared throughout Ogden for more than an hour on Saturday.

Those who live next to the railroad tracks are so used to the sounds they don't notice a train rolling by, or an occasional horn at night, but what they heard Saturday morning was too blaring to ignore.

“I figured it would stop after 10, 20 minutes,” said Freddie Rascon who lives next to the train tracks. “And it just kept going and kept going and I was like I wonder if it was ever going it stop.”

A train horn drowned out any dreams Rascon hoped to have Saturday at 3:00 a.m.

“I sat there on the bed thinking it was going to stop,” Rascon said. “I thought it was going to keep going until I had to go to work which I was going to get no sleep.”

Rascon wasn't the only one the horn kept up.

“I was surprised all the way out in Roy people were hearing it, and farther out by Harrison. It must have been real loud for them to hear it,” Rascon said.

What was the problem? Union Pacific did not comment to our requests, but a representative responded to a resident, saying:

“The train was stopped in Ogden due to reports of transients having boarded the train. Unfortunately, as the train was restarted the horn stuck open. This is a rare malfunction but does happen from time to time…”

When it finally stopped, Rascon got some sleep.

“Euphoria it was good I was like yes thank you," Rascon said.

Residents say they understand the occasional mishap, they just hope next time it doesn't happen at three in the morning.