Murray officer released from hospital after being hit by a car

MURRAY – A Murray officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night while directing traffic for the Murray City Fire department.

According to Murray police, the officer has been released from the hospital with minor damage including swelling to his leg. Despite the pain police say he “hopped out” of the hospital and was able to return home.

The officer had been blocking and directing traffic at 371 East 5300 South when, police say, a driver’s foot slipped off of the break and rolled into the officer.

Despite the slow collision speed that police estimate was less than 5 m.p.h. responders determined it would be best to send him to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At the time the Murray Fire department had been responding to a snowmobile that caught fire.