Employee accused of stealing more than $45,000 from grocery store in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — Payson Police say a woman faces felony theft charges after she allegedly stole more than $45,000 from her place of employment of the course of several months.

Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department said 49-year-old Kathleen Garner was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree felony theft after the manager at Payson Market noticed issues with funds.

Sandoval said that manager noticed that large refunds were being given out regularly and confronted Garner, who allegedly admitted to her manager she had taken the money.

Garner is accused of stealing more than $45,000 from the market between October of 2016 and August of 2017.

Police responded to the information from the manager and corroborated the details by examining time cards and bank deposits before ultimately arresting Garner Thursday.