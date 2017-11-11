× Lewis Hamilton says Formula One teammates robbed in Brazil

By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton says some members of his team were robbed at gunpoint Friday night while leaving the circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Hamilton and his Mercedes-Benz team are in Sao Paulo for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton said on Twitter his team members were “held up at gunpoint” and shots were fired. One teammate had a gun held to his head, Hamilton said.

The team was riding in a minibus at the time, Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications chief Bradley Lord said.

“Valuables were stolen, but all team members are safe and uninjured, which is the main thing,” Lord said.

Security patrols in the area have been beefed up, with 700 police officers added, Sao Paulo state public safety officials said. It’s unclear whether the enhanced security came before or after the robbery.

Hamilton called on Formula One and the teams to “do more.”

“This happens every single year here,” he said.

Hamilton, who already wrapped up this year’s F1 title, won’t start Sunday’s race at the front of the pack after he crashed during a qualifying round Saturday, according to the sports organization’s website.

Hamilton wasn’t hurt in the crash, it said.