SLC Downtown Alliance announces replacement for 'EVE' celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance has announced the conclusion of EVE Winterfest and the launch of a new celebration to ring in the new year.

“Last Hurrah” will be held at The Gateway from 8 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host to this huge celebration,” said Edie Trott, marketing director at The Gateway, in a statement sent to FOX 13. “We couldn’t ask for better partners to help create the perfect night and experience for our community to come together to celebrate in the new year in a loud way.”

The celebration will include performances by Joshua James, DJ Flash & Flare, Samba Fobo and Crook & The Bluff. Other features at the event include a speakeasy lounge, a game room and fireworks.

“Draft beer, wine and hot chocolate will be served throughout the event. One of two indoor spaces, the Speakeasy Lounge, will offer full-strength craft beer, wine, and champagne, featuring Sugar House Distillery spirits and specialty cocktails. The Speakeasy Lounge is open to guests 21 and over. Guests of all ages have an opportunity to warm up in the Game Room, where they can face-off on giant versions of Jenga, checkers and cornhole, and experience an array of interactive art installations,” the statement said.

Visit www.lasthurrahslc.com for more information.