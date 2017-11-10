Provo Police searching for sexual assault suspect

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of sexual assault.

Authorities said some friends went for a hike from the Rock Canyon trail head in Provo just after midnight Tuesday.

One of the young women doubled back to use the restroom and the suspect followed.

Police said the suspect barricaded her inside the bathroom, threatened her with a knife and forced her to get undressed.

She was able to use her phone to call a friend on the trail without the suspect knowing.

The victim left her phone on so her friend could hear what was happened to her.

Her friend ran down the hill and confronted the suspect who then ran off.

Friday afternoon the Provo Police Dept. tweeted a preliminary sketch of the suspect along with photos of knives similar to the one the suspect may have had.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 20s who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and 185 pounds.

Officers said the suspect has acne scars and was wearing a dark-colored beanie.

Sex Assault Susp. W/M,20s,5'10",185, acne scars,dk.beanie. Lg. knife,10-12"blade w/engravings.(similar2pics) Call Det. Escobedo(801)852-6342 pic.twitter.com/Zr0elkzpU0 — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) November 10, 2017