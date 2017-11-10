× Nick Emery withdraws from BYU, will not play basketball this season

PROVO, Utah — BYU Basketball Coach Dave Rose announced Friday that Nick Emery has withdrawn from the school and will not play for the team during the 2017-2018 season.

The press release from BYU included this statement from Emery:

“I have decided to withdraw from BYU today. Unfortunately, I am mentally not where I need to be in order to perform in basketball and in school this year. As it has been made known, I went through a divorce this year and it has been really difficult for me. I have confidence that I will come back stronger and better. I have every intention on coming back to BYU and representing Cougar nation on the basketball floor. I thank everyone for their love and support, especially my teammates, coaches and the BYU administration that have been an incredible support system. Go Cougs!”

Coach Rose said Emery’s personal well-being is team’s main concern and that both Emery and the team felt some time off was the best thing for him.

“As coaches and his teammates, we want what is best for Nick, and we know he has a great family that will help him navigate this difficult time,” Rose stated. “We look forward to welcoming him back at BYU soon.”

The withdrawal comes about two weeks after allegations that Emery accepted trips and other considerations from a booster, which would be an NCAA violation.

The press release states: “BYU is in the process of working with the NCAA regarding issues related to Emery’s eligibility.”