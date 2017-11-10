Lasagna made in pressure cooker

Resident Chef Brandon Ashby with Sur La Table teaches us a faster route to cooking a delicious lasagna by using a pressure cooker.
If you're interested in taking a cooking class at Sur La Table, visit surlatable.com.
Vegetarian Lasagna in the Instant Pot
No boil flat noodles
Ricotta cheese
Mozzarella cheese
Romano cheese
Basil, spinach and parsley chopped
1 egg whisked with salt and pepper
Mix cheese and egg mixture
Tomato sauce
Layer in a baking dish or directly in the Instant Pot
Cook for 10 minutes
Place in broiler for 1 minute if you want browned cheese
Enjoy!