Lasagna made in pressure cooker

Posted 2:26 pm, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:38PM, November 10, 2017

Resident Chef Brandon Ashby with Sur La Table teaches us a faster route to cooking a delicious lasagna by using a pressure cooker.

Vegetarian Lasagna in the Instant Pot

No boil flat noodles

Ricotta cheese
Mozzarella cheese
Romano cheese

Basil, spinach and parsley chopped

1 egg whisked with salt and pepper

Mix cheese and egg mixture

Tomato sauce

Layer in a baking dish or directly in the Instant Pot

Cook for 10 minutes

Place in broiler for 1 minute if you want browned cheese

Enjoy!