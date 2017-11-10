Hearts 4 Paws: Pancake the Shitzu is looking for a forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Pancake, a two-year-old Shitzu.

Pancake is housebroken, non-shedding and hypoallergenic. He is good with other dogs and would be best in a home with another friend. However, Pancake is not good with little kids. He takes time to warm up to people and does not like to be pushed into doing things, but once he gets to know you he's an absolute love bug. He loves to have his tummy rubbed and will talk to you.

Pancake is neutered, microchipped and current on all his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300.

If you're interested in adopting Pancake, you can fill out an application on heartsforpaws.com to arrange a private meet and greet.