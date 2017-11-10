Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

2 cups of turkey drippings-augment with stock to make enough

4 Tablespoons of white flour

3/4 cup of room temperature water

Using your cooktop or range, heat the turkey pan and whisk or scrape the juices so that all the flavor is loosened.

If you want it to be fat free, use a fat separator. Otherwise just strain the juices into a saucepan.

While heating them up to a gently simmer, in a small bowl slowly add water to the flour.

First stir it into a paste, then continue to add water until it becomes the consistency of table syrup.

Once the gravy is at a gentle simmer, slowly spoon the water/flour mixture into it.

As you add the flour, mix it vigorously with a whisk to get it well-mixed with no lumps.

Stop short of how thick you want the gravy, it gets thicker as it cools.

Look for about table syrup consistency.

Once the mixture is the desired thickness, get it to a very gentle boil, hold for one minute, then remove from the heat.

Pour it immediately into the gravy bowl and serve.

