Gov. Mitt Romney says Moore is ‘unfit for office’ after sexual misconduct allegations

Former Governor Mitt Romney is responding after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced about Alabama’s Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore.

Romney tweeted Friday, “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017

An explosive Washington Post report released Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several teens when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his thirties, and in one instance had sexual contact with an underage teen, according to CNN.

Pres. Donald Trump said, if the allegations are true, Moore should withdraw from his race.